Up-and-coming WWE Superstar Cora Jade was recently asked if she would consider becoming a part of the faction, Judgment Day.

The group has been one of the main attractions on RAW this year, with members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio looking to dominate and destroy all who get in their way. Given her recent alliance with the group on NXT, many are wondering if Cora Jade may join the faction in the future.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the 21-year-old NXT star shared her thoughts on potentially joining Rhea Ripley and the rest of her villainous team.

"I feel like there's many different options for the future. I feel like obviously there's a lot of goals that I have. I would love to be on the main roster, obviously one day. I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to RAW and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look. I'm big fan of them, so any opportunity given to me I would love. But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I'll be either with Rhea or against her, we'll have to see." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Judgment Day will look to increase their dominance over WWE on November 5th at Crown Jewel. Balor, Priest and Mysterio will take on the recently reunited team of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, The O.C.

Former Champion is interested in teaming with a member of The Judgment Day

As of late, the group's youngest star Dominik has garnered a lot of heat from WWE fans after he turned his back on his father Rey Mysterio. Despite this, former United States Champion Austin Theory is a big admirer of the second generation star.

Speaking to BT Sport, the current Mr Money In The Bank was asked if he would ever consider teaming up with the newest member of The Judgment Day.

"Absolutely, you know. Just two 25-year-old studs taking over the WWE," said Theory. "Absolutely, I don't see anything wrong with that... We share a lot in common. We both came from two different lives but him, you know, pretty much being in WWE since I think 2005... We're just from two different worlds but it all kinda came together." (H/T - Sportskeeda)

Although Rey recently moved to SmackDown to get away from fighting his son, an eventual match between the two is one that many fans are hoping will soon come to fruition.

