Rising WWE Superstar wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio to conquer WWE

Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 Austin Theory wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio to take over WWE.

Last year, Austin Theory made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon's protege. After trying to defend his honor at WrestleMania 38, Theory went on to win the United States Championship from Finn Balor before losing it to Bobby Lashley.

During the Pandemic Era, Dominik Mysterio began wrestling on the main roster to defend his father against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Last month, he joined The Judgment Day, subsequently turning on his father. Speaking to BT Sport, Theory revealed how he would like to team up with Mysterio to take over WWE:

"Absolutely, you know. Just two 25-year-old studs taking over the WWE," said Theory. "Absolutely, I don't see anything wrong with that... We share a lot in common. We both came from two different lives but him, you know, pretty much being in WWE since I think 2005... We're just from two different worlds but it all kinda came together." (From 1:35 to 2:10)

It will be interesting to see if the two young WWE Superstars get the chance to team up.

Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory are former champions in WWE

In 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut when he competed against Seth Rollins. After spending months feuding with The Visionary, he began teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio on the blue brand.

In 2021, the father-son duo stacked up wins in the tag team division and challenged the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The two finally won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.

By the end of the year, Austin Theory had made his re-debut on the red brand. Earlier this year, he captured his first WWE United States Championship when he defeated Finn Balor on an episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley.

The same night, he entered the Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event and won. Since then, Theory has been carrying the briefcase and waiting for an opportunity to cash his contract and become a world champion.

