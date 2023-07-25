WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes claims he would "move mountains" to have an AEW name join him 

While Cody Rhodes has jumped ship from AEW to WWE, he is still quite interested in working alongside a veteran from the former promotion.

The name in question is none other than Arn Anderson. The two were seen together extensively during the American Nightmare's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, making for a very entertaining pairing. However, Cody's entry into the WWE effectively cut off any hope of a continued alliance for the time being.

Now one of the biggest names in Triple H's roster, the former TNT Champion wants to work with Arn Anderson again. Speaking on NotSam Wrestling, he stated:

"I love Arn [Anderson], miss him. I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time." [H/T: WrestlePurists]

The WWE Superstar has also talked about his AEW exit

Cody Rhodes believes his departure from AEW was quick enough to prevent "a big tumultuous fallout."

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the American Nightmare talked about his final days in Tony Khan's promotion. He also mentioned that he was still on great terms with his former colleagues, owing to the nature of his exit.

"That’s kind of the way it needed to be, pull the Band-Aid right off. One week I’m there and one week I wasn’t. I remember there were some guys that were tasked with loading my stuff and they’re making a big scene out of it. No, just do it, man. This is part of it, people come. People go. You have a good season of your life. I think because we ripped the Band-Aid off so quickly, there wasn’t time for a big tumultuous fallout," said Rhodes. [H/T:Fightful]

As of now, Cody is gearing up to face Brock Lesnar again at WWE SummerSlam. It remains to be seen whether he will emerge victorious.

