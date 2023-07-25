Cody Rhodes explains what prevented "tumultuous fallout" backstage after his AEW exit

Cody Rhodes left AEW in January 2022. Since then, he has become one of WWE's most important stars. The controversy surrounding the move was not lost on The American Nightmare's former colleagues. Cody recently disclosed the backstage reaction to the news of his impending departure.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cody Rhodes detailed the final few days of his time in AEW, noting that although the rumors of his exit were prevalent, the swift nature of his departure mitigated what he called "a big tumultuous fallout":

"That’s kind of the way it needed to be, pull the Band-Aid right off. One week I’m there and one week I wasn’t. I remember there were some guys that were tasked with loading my stuff and they’re making a big scene out of it. No, just do it, man. This is part of it, people come. People go. You have a good season of your life. I think because we ripped the Band-Aid off so quickly, there wasn’t time for a big tumultuous fallout.” [H/T: Fightful]

This technique proved to be successful, as all parties seem to be on amicable terms.

Cody Rhodes to face Brock Lesnar in a monumental rubber match

When Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, many fans believed that the ship of The American Nightmare's hot momentum had passed them by. However, the promotion has done an impeccable job of maintaining Rhodes' heat by immediately inserting him into a feud with Brock Lesnar.

The two household names have exchanged a win apiece in their blockbuster encounters, leading to a huge rubber match set to take place at SummerSlam.

Although Rhodes is expected to win and go on to pursue championship gold, he will have his back against the wall when he comes up against The Beast Incarnate.

