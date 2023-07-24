Iconic stipulation returning after 16 years for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar? What WWE RAW has in store tonight

The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is slated to take place at the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit on August 5.

According to recent rumors, a stipulation that hasn't been utilized in a while will be added for this match at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer recently clarified the reports on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The veteran journalist claimed that the Texas Bull Rope stipulation has not yet materialized and that other ideas are also being considered.

"Lesnar vs. Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bull rope match. That is not official and there are multiple other ideas for that match on the table, and no final decision has been made. Right now Lesnar is scheduled to work on the 7/7 Raw in Baltimore, the 7/17 Raw in Atlanta and the 7/31 Raw in Houston," said Meltzer. [H/T RingsideNews]

The Texas Bull Rope stipulation, which involves two wrestlers being bound together by a 14-foot bull rope, has previously been utilized by WWE. The last time the company used this stipulation was at The Great American Bash in 2007, where Cody Rhodes's father, Dusty Rhodes, faced Randy Orton. The Legend Killer won the bout via pinfall.

To win the match, a wrestler must either get a pinfall or submission or simultaneously touch all four corners of the ring without interruption.

With the reinstatement of the stipulation, Cody Rhodes can pay homage to his father and the influence that he had not only on the American Nightmare but also on the wrestling industry as a whole. Let's wait and see what happens on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and if the stipulation is revealed.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

The American Nightmare is on a roll that will take him to the very top of WWE. He has bounced back from his shocking defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief in impressive fashion at WrestleMania 39, maintaining his prominence and keeping the fanfare surrounding him alive and well.

WWE must maintain this momentum if they decide to crown Rhodes as the undisputed champion in the future; he will be much more believable if he is booked well at SummerSlam.

A win over the Beast Incarnate will establish Cody Rhodes as a megastar by surviving an encounter with one of the most invincible superstars, making him more of a threat to Roman Reigns' generational run as champion.

