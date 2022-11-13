WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes makes a surprising revelation about his tail end days in AEW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently answered a burning question about the end of his AEW run.

The American Nightmare was one of the founding stars of the Jacksonville-based company in 2019. Rhodes portrayed a babyface throughout his stint in AEW, facing off against major stars like Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes. However, near the end of his run, he was increasingly booed by fans despite trying to present himself in a good light.

Although Rhodes never officially turned heel, the last stages of his All Elite run were smeared with incidents that indicated Cody had fallen out of favor with fans. However, the American Nightmare recently stated that he had turned heel:

"Ha no - I was a heel, the fans were amazing. It ain’t ever on the fans."

Cody Rhodes had his last AEW match at the Beach Break event on January 26, 2022. He later returned to WWE the same year.

The WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently cleared the air about the reason for his AEW departure

Amidst issues backstage in AEW after CM Punk's enraged tirade at All Out, Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to explain the reason behind his departure.

The American Nightmare seemingly referenced the sordid affairs in Tony Khan's Promotion from the last few weeks, while stating that he never had problems with anyone in the roster.

"I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one."

With Rhodes currently out of action due to injury, it remains to be seen when he will return to WWE in the future.

