"That 1 year stuff hits hard man" - Cody Rhodes recalls facing 34-year-old AEW star in a grueling match

Cody Rhodes seemingly has fond memories of his stint in All Elite Wrestling. He recently replied to a tweet centered around the WWE star's rivalry with Wardlow in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The American Nightmare acted as the Executive Vice President in Tony Khan's company, in addition to being an active in-ring competitor. He had several top-notch rivalries in the company and managed to win the TNT Championship on three occasions.

Cody squared off against Wardlow in AEW's first-ever steel cage match back in 2020. While Mr. Mayhem was extremely impressive in his debut match, he could not secure the victory. The bout recently came to Cody's attention, who shared a short video reminiscing about the encounter.

"That year 1 stuff hits hard man, lovely memory. Very proud of @IWCwrestling‘s Warpuppy @RealWardlow too"

Cody Rhodes left AEW in February after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract extension. His return to WWE saw him square off against Seth Rollins in a match at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins recently

Since his return to WWE, Cody has been in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated The Visionary at the Showcase Of The Immortals.

Cody and Seth recently got into a noteworthy promo battle on RAW, where the latter took shots at The American Nightmare's father, Dustin Rhodes. The Messiah also highlighted how the WWE Hall of Famer never won a world title in the company.

Cody Rhodes spoke about the heated exchange with Rollins during his recent appearance on RAW Talk.

"The thing that got me was him saying 'Oh, he wasn't a WWE champion and you won't be either.' Well, then what's the point? The wins and losses, the guy wearing the title, it all matters and that's why I came. That's what I want. It's unfinished business. It's very real to me. That's a line that he crossed heading into WrestleMania Backlash that he didn't need to. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, it's a dream match but when you try and make it personal, I think you're pulling something out of me as you're not ready," Cody added. (From 2:49 to 3:48)

While Cody Rhodes has left Tony Khan's promotion, his career is far from over. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the Prodigal Son.

