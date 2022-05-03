"I think he's actually playing chess"- Cody Rhodes reflects on the war of words with Seth Rollins during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on the heated exchange with Seth Rollins on RAW. During the segment, the Visionary went on to mention the former's father, Dusty Rhodes.

The promo battle between the two rivals turned personal this past Monday. Rollins mentioned how Dusty Rhodes was an egomaniac who transcended the business but was never good enough to be WWE Champion. The Messiah claimed that Cody is no different and would never become a world champion.

Reflecting on Seth Rollins' words on RAW Talk, Cody detailed that Seth is playing mind games and trying to get under his skin. However, the star is used to people referencing his father to get the better of him:

"I feel like a lot of times when people bring up my dad, it's because they don't have anything else to say,"- said Cody. "In his case, I think he's actually playing chess and I didn't realize it, but he's just trying to get under my skin. That's worked for The Architect, the Visionary, but it doesn't work with me. I've been defending pro wrestling and I've been defending my father's since I was able to walk. It's not going to get anywhere with me."

The American Nightmare added that he is back to win the top prize in the company, and Rollins shouldn't have crossed the line:

"The thing that got me was him saying 'Oh, he wasn't a WWE champion and you won't be either.' Well, then what's the point? The wins and losses, the guy wearing the title, it all matters and that's why I came. That's what I want. It's unfinished business. It's very real to me. That's a line that he crossed heading into WrestleMania Backlash that he didn't need to. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, it's a dream match but when you try and make it personal, I think you're pulling something out of me as you're not ready," Cody added. (From 2:49 to 3:48)

Cody Rhodes interrupted the Seth Rollins Appreciation Night on WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Seth Rollins organize an Appreciation Night for himself to honor his accomplishments.

The former champion mentioned that the WWE Universe celebrated 20 years of Randy Orton last week, and that got him thinking about how everyone should celebrate an icon like him.

Cody Rhodes soon interrupted Seth, who stated that he felt like the former was about to cross an unwanted line before WrestleMania Backlash. The former AEW EVP also said that although Rollins is one of the best, he is delusional at the same time.

The segment ended with a physical altercation between the two, with Cody Rhodes hitting a Cody Cutter on Seth Rollins.

