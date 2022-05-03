Cody Rhodes disrupts former WWE Champion's Appreciation Night

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes interrupted Seth Rollins’ Appreciation Night on the latest edition of RAW.

The Visionary stated that with Randy Orton celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company, he should honor his accomplishments. While fans chanted for Cody Rhodes, an irritated Rollins noted that he had stolen his limelight.

The American Nightmare disrupted Rollins’ Appreciation Night just as the latter was about to show the WWE Universe a video package on his success so far.

The former member of The Shield claimed that Rhodes was delusional, just like his father, Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. While Rollins attacked Cody, the latter swiftly hit him with the Cody Cutter.

Towards the end, when the former WWE Champion fled the ring. The American Nightmare threw the former's suit to the audience to end the segment.

Upon returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare seems to be advertised as one of the top superstars for RAW. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other again at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash.

Edited by Angana Roy