Seth Rollins gets his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash

Seth Rollins will get his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rollins spent the better part of March trying to find a way to get onto the WrestleMania 38 card. Little did he know all it would take was a quick meeting with Vince McMahon to secure his spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although Rollins' opponent was a mystery to him in the storyline, much of the world suspected that former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes was returning to WWE to face Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes went on to win the match, but that's not the end of this story.

Last night on WWE RAW, Seth "Freakin" Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes following his victory over The Miz to challenge him to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The American Nightmare eagerly accepted and the match was made official by WWE on their social media channels just hours later.

WrestleMania Backlash is already beginning to take shape

If you're a fan of rematches, Backlash is shaping up to be very similar to WrestleMania 38 thus far.

Beyond the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, fans will also see a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Unlike their matchup at WrestleMania 38, however, the match at WrestleMania Backlash will be an "I Quit" match.

It was also teased on WWE RAW last night that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against WWE Official Sonya Deville. However, that match hasn't been officially announced for the premium live event as of yet.

WrestleMania Backlash is scheduled for Sunday, May 8, at The Dunkin' Donut Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

