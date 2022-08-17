WWE Superstar confesses to keeping bizarre CM Punk souvenir following unique stipulation match

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has admitted to adhering to a unique tradition in lucha libre culture by keeping an actual piece of AEW World Champion CM Punk after a match they had in 2010.

Punk and Mysterio have a long history together, dating all the way back to before either one of them joined WWE. When their paths eventually crossed in a major storyline in WWE, the year was 2010 and Punk was the menacing leader of the "Straight Edge Society," trying to recruit Mysterio to the group.

One of the biggest matches they had was at the Over the Limit event in 2010, where CM Punk had his head shaved after losing to Mysterio. Speaking in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Rey admitted to keeping some of Punk's hair, as is tradition in lucha libre culture:

"I learned this from my uncle, just from growing up in lucha libre, my uncle would collect the hair of his opponent and put it in a little baggie, date it, label it with the opponent, where it was at, and it was kind of like a souvenir, a trophy. So I do have CM Punk’s hair in a little Ziploc bag. It’s in one of my photo albums."

When asked about whether or not Punk was happy with the haircut, Rey revealed that not only was he more than on board, but that the two have kept a strong relationship ever since:

“He was cool, he was cool. I’ve always had a great, still to this day, have a great relationship with Phil. Punk is a great guy. Despite his problems with WWE, we have always got along. During that time, he let me be me. I was always very careful with him." (H/T: Fightful)

CM Punk is on a collision course with Jon Moxley in AEW

It's highly unlikely that any hair will be on the line when CM Punk and Jon Moxley eventually meet in the ring to unify the AEW World Championship. However, stranger things have happened.

Punk returned to AEW at the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite following Moxley's successful defense of the Interim World Championship against Chris Jericho, setting up the inevitable unification match.

wrestling.killer @wrestlingkill3r Cm Punk and Jon Moxley's matches over the years! Who will win at #AEWAllOut Cm Punk and Jon Moxley's matches over the years! Who will win at #AEWAllOut? https://t.co/n9QxO7QcLM

The two have a long history together that spans over a decade; however, they have not yet faced each other in AEW. That looks set to change in the near future when all of the gold is on the line.

