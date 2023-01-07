WWE Superstar Cora Jade seemingly accuses popular AEW star of copying her

WWE star Cora Jade recently caught the attention of fans with her latest tweet. Jade tweeted a GIF accusing AEW star Skye Blue of copying her style.

At AEW Battle of the Belts V, Blue was in action against Jade Cargill. The TBS Champion successfully defended her title against the popular star in a back-and-forth match to extend her winning streak to 48-0.

Cora, meanwhile, took to Twitter to post an interesting GIF, suggesting that Blue wants to be her but isn't capable of doing so.

Check out Cora Jade's tweet below:

Blue has competed regularly in AEW, while not being signed to the company. On the latest edition of Dynamite, she teamed up with Kiera Hogan to face the duo of Jade Cargill and Red Velvet in a losing effort.

The young superstar has shared the ring with top names, including former AEW Women's World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Nyla Rose. She has also faced the current Women's Champion, Jamie Hayter, in singles competition.

WWE star Cora Jade recently labeled Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) the 'GOAT'

On January 4th, Mercedes Mone made headlines after making her debut for NJPW x STARDOM.

The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion confronted KAIRI after her match with Tam Nakano. This was Mone's first appearance since walking out of WWE with Naomi in early 2022, due to creative differences. Both of them were the Women's Tag Team Champions back then.

Her debut caught the attention of numerous WWE stars, including Cora Jade. Taking to Instagram, she labeled Mone as the 'GOAT', courtesy of an Instagram story.

Jade is currently regarded as one of the best heels in the NXT Women's Division. She initially started off as a babyface but turned heel by betraying her long-term tag team partner Roxanne Perez after the duo captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

2023 could be vital for Jade, especially considering that her friend-turned-foe is the new NXT Women's Champion.

Would you like to see Cora Jade receive a major push in NXT? Sound off in the comment section.

