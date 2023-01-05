WWE Superstar labels Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) as the GOAT after Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world after making her debut for NJPW x STARDOM.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, she confronted KAIRI following her match with Tam Nakano. The CEO challenged for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle in the Valley on February 18th.

In reaction to Mone's debut for NJPW x STARDOM, wrestlers around the world provided their thoughts and opinions including Cora Jade. The young WWE star labeled Mone as the GOAT, courtesy of her Instagram story.

Check out Cora Jade's reaction to Mercedes Mone's debut:

Jade is currently working under WWE NXT where she is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. It is no secret that she looks up to superstars like Bayley and Banks.

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) sent a three-word reaction after her NJPW x STARDOM debut

Mercedes Mone sent a three-word reaction after making her grand debut for NJPW x STARDOM at the Tokyo Dome.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE star reflected on her Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance with a three-word message. She addressed her name change by writing the following:

"Bank on Moné,"

Prior to making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone took to Twitter to send her best wishes to Triple H, William Regal, and even the Sasha Banks character. Her series of messages seemingly confirmed her departure from WWE after having walked out of the company in 2022 alongside Naomi.

The former Sasha Banks won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in WWE. She is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and captured the NXT Women's Championship during her time on the developmental brand.

There has been a lot of talk from fans suggesting that Mone could appear in AEW as Saraya's mystery tag team partner on next week's Dynamite. It remains to be seen if it turns out to be true.

