Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth to make his AEW debut next week

AEW announced on social media that 'Hangman' Adam Page will be returning to singles action on next week's episode of Dynamite against the debutant Ryan Nemeth. It is worth noting that Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, real name Nicholas Theodore Nemeth.

It did not take long for Ryan's big brother Ziggler to respond to the news. In the same post, the current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion replied with a couple of 'look' emojis.

👀👀👀 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 22, 2021

For the last few weeks on Dynamite, we have seen Hangman being approached by The Dark Order to join them. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Hangman teamed up with The Dark Order and picked up a win over Chaos Project and TH2 in a multi-man tag team bout.

The Dark Order also celebrated Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday and in the end, Hangman was asked if he would join the faction. The Lone Cowboy thanked the group for the time that they spent together, but said that he could not join them as he had bad luck working with groups before, referring to his falling out with The Elite and eventually getting betrayed by Kenny Omega.

Ryan Nemeth's time in WWE

For those unaware, Ryan Nemeth was a competitor in WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling from 2011-2012 where he performed under the name of Briley Pierce.

After FCW evolved into NXT, Ryan Nemeth had a short stint as an interviewer before transitioning back to in-ring action. He was released from his developmental contract by WWE on May 17, 2013.

Following his WWE release, Ryan Nemeth then ventured into the independent circuit and honed his craft wrestling in various promotions around the world. He had a noteworthy tenure in the Japanese promotion DDT-Pro Wrestling where he became the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.