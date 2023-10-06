WWE Superstar Jade Cargill shares her honest thoughts about her time in AEW

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's recent move to WWE has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. The 31-year-old recently shared her experience of starting her wrestling career in the All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with People, Jade Cargill said she was not expecting to become a professional wrestler a few years ago and added that there would have been no better to begin her wrestling career than AEW.

“If you would have told me about three years ago that I was going to be a professional wrestler, I would have probably burst out laughing. I feel like it was a blessing (starting in AEW). I would have never got a better start anywhere else,” Jade Cargill said. (H/T Fightful)

The former TBS Champion credited the All Elite Wrestling for preparing her and making her tough. Jade also said a WWE run at an early age would not have worked for her.

“I feel like I'm walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I've worn several hats in this life and I've already been thrown in the fire, so it's just prepared me for these moments,” Jade Cargill said. (H/T Fightful)

Jade Cargill will have a hard time in WWE, says veteran

During a recent edition of the Wrestle Theory Podcast, Justin Credible shared his take on Jade Cargill's move to All Elite Wrestling. Though the ECW legend praised Big Jade's physique, he also predicted that she might have a hard time in the Stamford-based promotion due to the difference in style compared to other wrestling companies.

"You know what I mean, a lot of the ladies in WWE are a little shorter, so Jade really is a super athlete, and I think it's a great pickup. I think though that being said, she will have a bit of a hard time, man, to I don't know. What I'm trying to say is she might have a bit of a hard time adjusting to that WWE style because there is a certain style there, man. It is really different when you go from any other company." [12:00 - 12:31]

Who do you think would be Jade Cargill's first opponent in World Wrestling Entertainment? Tell us in the comments section below.