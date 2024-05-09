WWE Superstar lashes out at fan over his hurtful comments on AEW star Skye Blue

A WWE Superstar came out in support of Skye Blue after a fan made hurtful comments. This came after another fan misbehaved with Skye during a live event.

Chelsea Green who is often known for speaking her mind gave it back to a fan whose harsh comments towards Skye didn't sit well with the WWE Superstar. Ever since turning heel, Skye Blue has shown a lot of growth and maturity in the ring. She has been incredible and her recent match against Willow Nightingale is a testament to her potential.

However, it is hard for female wrestlers as they often have to deal with fans making vulgar remarks or misbehaving with them. One such incident took place at a live show when a fan made some inappropriate comment at Blue during her match. This resulted in the fan being ejected from the building.

Thereafter, another fan took a shot at the 24-year-old and other AEW female stars and blamed them for being the reason men misbehave with them. However, Chelsea Green was having none of it and decided to lash out at the concerned fan and you can check it out here.

"Let me get this straight… our male counterparts can walk around shirtless w tiny underwear on, but we can’t wear our outfits because YOU mouth breathers can’t keep your d**K in your pants? Sounds like the problem isn’t Skye & her insanely great body… it’s YOU, my guy," wrote Green.

Skye Blue on being a heel

Skye Blue has been a babyface her entire young career. She was always seen as the happy-go-lucky girl. However, all that changed when she got sprayed by Julia Hart's mist. Since then, she has turned heel for the first time in her career and has embraced her dark side.

During a recent interview with Kicking Out, Blue spoke about being a heel for the first time in her career and how she is still on a learning curve and has a lot of wonderful people around her to learn from.

"Yeah, it's really been... I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and... I like it because I'm also still learning. Like, I'm learning how to portray the character better. You know what I mean? Like, I feel like I'm always learning and I'm surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from," Skye Blue said.

It is great to see the work that Skye is putting in and it remains to be seen if this will result in her winning her first title in AEW anytime soon.