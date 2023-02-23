WWE Superstar Natalya has a five-word message for 24-year-old AEW star

WWE veteran Natalya recently commented on an AEW star's recent outing on Rampage.

The All Elite Wrestling star in question is Anna Jay AS, who had an intense match last week on Rampage. In a tag-team streetfight with no disqualification rules, the duo of Tay Melo and Anna went up against Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bout quickly turned violent, with all the stars putting on spectacular performances.

Anna Jay AS later took to Instagram to post photos and clips of the match, showing off her battle scars and significant spots. This prompted WWE Superstar Natalya to compliment her in the comments section.

"You are tough as nails!" wrote Natalya.

Natalya complimented Anna Jay AS on Instagram

While both the teams tried their best to win, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho emerged victorious in the end. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the tandem.

The AEW star's match was harshly criticized by a WWE veteran

While Natalya was impressed by Anna Jay AS's performance on last week's Rampage, Jim Cornette had a different opinion of the bout.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed concern over the violent nature of the match. He also stated that the chances of injury were disturbingly high during the fight.

"They could have given this girl [Anna Jay A.S.] a brain damage or spinal injury, whatever. As we've said many times, the luck of fools and f***ing outlaw wrestlers that more people aren't being carted off on a f***ing spatula. But now they're again showing more blood-soaked women on TBS. The ratings of the Friday night show are 30% of what they started out as. Their Wednesday night show can't keep the lead-in of a rerun of a sitcom at 7:30-8 prime time adjacency, not even prime time. And now they're showing women being attempted murdered and sliced open from a**hole to appetite," said Cornette. [2:20 - 3:12]

As of now, only time will tell whether Anna Jay AS and Tay Melo will pursue a rematch after their defeat.

What do you make of WWE veteran Jim Cornette's words? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes