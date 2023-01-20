WWE veteran Jim Cornette says popular AEW star is fortunate to not have suffered "brain damage or spinal injury"

WWE veteran Jim Cornette harshly criticized a match on last week's AEW Rampage.

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale teamed up to take on Jericho Appreciation Society members Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. in a street fight. At one point during the brutal match, Willow powerbombed Jay off the ramp and the two landed awkwardly.

Towards the end, a bloodied Soho hit Melo with Destination Unknown on top of thumbtacks to pick up the pinfall victory for her team.

While speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed AEW for booking the violent bout. Cornette said that Anna Jay A.S. could have been severely injured during the clash.

"They could have given this girl [Anna Jay A.S.] a brain damage or spinal injury, whatever. As we've said many times, the luck of fools and f***ing outlaw wrestlers that more people aren't being carted off on a f***ing spatula. But now they're again showing more blood-soaked women on TBS. The ratings of the Friday night show are 30% of what they started out as. Their Wednesday night show can't keep the lead-in of a rerun of a sitcom at 7:30-8 prime time adjacency, not even prime time. And now they're showing women being attempted murdered and sliced open from a**hole to appetite," said Cornette. [2:20-3:12]

Roho Soho and Willow Nightingale seemingly part of a major storyline in AEW

After a hellacious battle on Rampage, Willow Nightingale faced former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a singles match on this week's Dynamite. While the action was evenly poised between the two stars, a distraction from Saraya helped Storm pick up the victory.

Post-match, The Anti-Diva and Storm launched a vicious assault on Willow Nightingale. Ruby Soho came out to make the save and chased the newly-turned heels away.

However, there has been massive fan speculation that it could be a ruse and Soho could join Saraya and Toni Storm in a potential feud with the AEW originals down the line.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming weeks.

Do you think Ruby Soho will turn heel in All Elite Wrestling soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

