WWE Superstar Omos spotted with current AEW wrestler [PHOTO]

A few weeks after making his return, WWE Superstar Omos was spotted training alongside one of the latest signings of AEW, EJ Nduka.

Omos made his return to the company at SummerSlam 2023 and was introduced as the final entrant of the Slim Jim Battle Royal. Although he did not win the entire match, the Nigerian Giant immediately made an impact.

Taking to Twitter, EJ Nduka posted a picture of himself with Omos at the gym working out together.

"Your favorite MONSTARS," Nduka wrote.

Nduka was recently signed by AEW, despite interest from WWE, where he previously did tryouts for. During one of them, he got to talk to Triple H, who compared him to The Rock.

WWE Superstar Omos is not ready to be on the main roster, according to veteran

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently talked about Omos. During the 2023 WWE Draft, the Nigerian Giant was declared a free agent, allowing him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno mentioned that the 29-year-old was not skilled enough just yet to be a dominant force and a regular performer, and fans could notice that.

"The thing that kills these big monster guys it's like Omos, he just comes across as too green and the fans can see that. You know, it's just he's not, he's just not ready to be a regular character on that show. You know, he's green so... There's big men that know how to work. But, you know, when you don't know how to work, it kills the whole thing," he said.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Omos.

Do you think the Nigerian Giant can improve himself and include himself among the greatest big men of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.