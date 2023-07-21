Roman Reigns' potential opponent isn't ready to be on WWE's main roster, according to wrestling veteran Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Omos is not ready to be on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Nigerian Giant joined the Stamford-based company in 2019. He made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW the following year. Omos later aligned himself with AJ Styles, with whom the 29-year-old won the RAW Tag Team Titles. However, he later became MVP's client after his split with The Phenomenal One. Nevertheless, Omos does not wrestle regularly. He is currently a free agent.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed Omos' status in the Stamford-based company, stating that he is not ready to be on the main roster:

"The thing that kills these big monster guys it's like Omos, he just comes across as too green and the fans can see that. You know, it's just he's not, he's just not ready to be a regular character on that show. You know, he's green so... There's big men that know how to work. But, you know, when you don't know how to work, it kills the whole thing," he said. [0:51 - 1:22]

Will Omos target the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Over the past few months, Omos shared the ring with several top superstars, including Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Recently speaking to the media, The Nigerian Giant addressed his future in the Stamford-based company. He refused to rule out going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

"Where do I wanna go? Do I wanna go for the working title, or do I wanna go for The Head of the Table, I don't know. Only time will tell," he said.

