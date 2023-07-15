"I don't recommend it for anybody, bro" - Matt Riddle has no interest in taking 29-year-old WWE Superstar's devastating move again

Matt Riddle has had some brutal matches in WWE. From wrestling Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit to stepping into the ring with Gunther most recently, The King of Bros has endured pain quite like no other.

When asked what was the most painful move he has received, Riddle had a surprise pick from the current crop of talents.

The former United States Champion expressed that the level of pain correlates with who is delivering the move, and named Omos' two-handed Chokeslam as the move that hurts him most. Riddle and The Nigerian Giant feuded in 2021 as part of the tag team division.

"Most painful move?" Riddle thought about it for a second. "It's who gives it to you. Omos' Chokeslam is probably the most painful move I've ever taken so far in WWE. I don't recommend it for anybody, bro." [0:44-0:57]

In mid-2021, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton put their differences aside and teamed up to form RK-Bro. The duo defeated AJ Styles and Omos to become the RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam that year. Both teams faced each other again at Crown Jewel in late October.

43-year-old WWE legend talks real-life friendship with Matt Riddle

Perhaps Riddle's best run in WWE is arguably his time together with Randy Orton. In Orton's case, while he's had an illustrious career, The Legend Killer stated that his love for wrestling was renewed after he was paired up with The Original Bro.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani last year, Randy Orton compared Riddle to AEW star Jon Moxley, calling the two of them "weird" but Riddle is "lovable" nonetheless. The Viper stated:

"Once I let the wall come down, me and him, you don’t have a lot of friends in this business, but I consider him a friend. We have a lot in common, which is so funny because the whole thing on TV is that we don’t have anything in common and we are so different, but in real life, we have a lot in common," he shared.

Calling Riddle "special" and claiming that he is "smarter than he lets on," Orton also added:

"I think he’s lucky to have me there with him. I’m giving him the rub. I think that I’m even more lucky to have Riddle with me. I’m having a lot of fun out there. I’m smiling. I’m having a good time with this babyface run. I think that is directly related to him." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle teamed up on RAW this past week to emphatically defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The WWE fanbase miss Randy Orton tremendously and hopes to see him back soon.

