"This is absolutely genius idea," "This won't work" - WWE Universe sound off on speculation surrounding Randy Orton's possible return feud

Randy Orton's return update provided by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has allowed fans to take a breath of relief. When speculations arose on social media regarding an immediate feud between The Legend Killer and Matt Riddle, fans voiced their take on why would or wouldn't the feud work.

RK-Bro was arguably the best thing going on WWE TV between 2021 to 2022, up until the 14-time WWE World Champion's injury.

While Matt Riddle is currently embroiled in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the stage can be set for a blockbuster summer program involving the returning Viper.

However, the million-dollar question is, how can Randy Orton return as a heel upon return from a career-threatening injury?

Here are some fan reactions:

danny! @dannywrestleman NSAStevens @NSAStevens Randy Orton vs Matt Riddle has been discussed internally as a match to take place at SummerSlam with the possible mention of Randy Ortan returning as soon as Money in the Bank.



- NSAStevens (please for the love of god) Randy Orton vs Matt Riddle has been discussed internally as a match to take place at SummerSlam with the possible mention of Randy Ortan returning as soon as Money in the Bank.- NSAStevens (please for the love of god) https://t.co/JBiYdISTfD this won’t work. no one in their right mind is booing a randy orton who was said to have to retire and coming back miraculously. they need to have riddle be the one to turn because he’s insufferable as a face anyways. twitter.com/nsastevens/sta… this won’t work. no one in their right mind is booing a randy orton who was said to have to retire and coming back miraculously. they need to have riddle be the one to turn because he’s insufferable as a face anyways. twitter.com/nsastevens/sta…

no one @justheretobro17 @NSAStevens Heel Randy great for business but a heel turn could also be great for Riddle’s character @NSAStevens Heel Randy great for business but a heel turn could also be great for Riddle’s character 👀

M @MarkRedbeliever @NSAStevens Orton immediately returning as a heel is playing with fire. He’ll get cheered either way of course @NSAStevens Orton immediately returning as a heel is playing with fire. He’ll get cheered either way of course

Sourav Chaudhury @SouravChaudhur5

Since Riddle back from rehab and from suspension he quite few times he mentions Randy Orton in his promo @NSAStevens This is absolutely genius idea. I love it. I really wanted that match Matt Riddle vs Randy Orton at Summer Slam is best thing to go for it.Since Riddle back from rehab and from suspension he quite few times he mentions Randy Orton in his promo @NSAStevens This is absolutely genius idea. I love it. I really wanted that match Matt Riddle vs Randy Orton at Summer Slam is best thing to go for it. Since Riddle back from rehab and from suspension he quite few times he mentions Randy Orton in his promo

OmegaBrandon @XDBrandonOmega @WrestlingBlog_ I think it should be Riddle turning heel as there seem to be alot of people who are getting bored of/hating him. (Not me btw) @WrestlingBlog_ I think it should be Riddle turning heel as there seem to be alot of people who are getting bored of/hating him. (Not me btw)

Randy @RandyWWE09561 @WrestlingBlog_ Hearing this news gives me 100 years of life. Thank God for bringing Randy Orton back to the ring. @WrestlingBlog_ Hearing this news gives me 100 years of life. Thank God for bringing Randy Orton back to the ring. https://t.co/OcBaScwwgE

Randy Orton has worked well as both babyface and heel in WWE, albeit the latter is what he is best known for. At this stage in his career, The Viper is still fully capable of turning to the dark side and pulling it off, much like during his feud with another former tag team partner, Edge, in 2020.

Needless to say, the WWE Universe just wants Orton back in the ring, and of course, in healthy condition.

WWE veteran wants Randy Orton vs. Riddle to happen

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about a potential return feud for Randy Orton against Riddle.

The former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long, agreed with Apter and stated that the former tag team champions could make great enemies:

"Maybe that'll wind up the two of them opposing each other," Apter suggested. "Riddle is a more mature Riddle than he was with Randy. He's not playing around. He doesn't have the scooter. It's a different Riddle, and maybe that wouldn't settle well with the current character, that [Riddle] character, and Randy Orton."

Teddy Long added:

"I think that Riddle would give Randy Orton one hell of a match," Long said. "I think that Riddle would give Randy Orton one hell of a match, I'm telling you. That's it right there, that's the match right there."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Randy Orton vs Riddle almost happened in 2022 Randy Orton vs Riddle almost happened in 2022 https://t.co/AtSgw9SFtG

Meanwhile, a section of fans hope to see Orton face another teammate at WrestleMania 40. You can read more here.

Does a heel turn warrant Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below regarding a potential match against Randy Orton should the latter return to the ring in the coming months.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes