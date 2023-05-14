"This is the worst news" - WWE Universe is heartbroken following disappointing Randy Orton update

Randy Orton's 20-year WWE career had been plagued by injuries. From a broken collarbone to shoulder injuries to his most recent back injury, the beloved legend has had to deal with severe physical distress in the past.

At one point, the future Hall of Famer even revealed that there was a part of him wishing he had another finisher instead of the RKO because of his back problems.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter recently spoke to 72-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton, Jr. The legend disclosed that while his son has been training as of late, it is totally up to him whether he wants to take the risk of returning to the squared circle or not, as the doctors have advised Randy Orton against it.

The shocking revelation has left fans heartbroken. While it is understandably best for The Viper to retire from in-ring competition, the idea of never getting to see Randy Orton wrestle again, hit an RKO, or win another world championship, is what many are trying to sink in.

Bob Orton Jr. provides an unfortunate update on the 14-time WWE World Champion

Randy Orton is one of the Stamford-based promotion's most popular and successful stars. He is even among WWE's highest-paid wrestlers. Considering The Legend Killer's drawing power and massive fan following, it's a no-brainer as to why that is the case.

Bob Orton Jr. has admitted that Orton is well off and does not need to return to the squared circle.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," Bob Orton said.

Orton's last match took place on WWE SmackDown on May 20, 2022, where RK-Bro dropped their RAW tag team titles to The Usos. The Viper's final run yet was up there among his best works, according to many, as his pairing with Matt Riddle reinvigorated his character and career altogether.

Regardless of what will transpire in the future, Randy Orton is a certified legend. If he does consider a return, the future Hall of Famer will arguably be the biggest name of the company.

