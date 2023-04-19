43-year-old top WWE star is the guy that could dethrone Roman Reigns, not Cody Rhodes, according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Randy Orton could be the one to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Viper has been out of action for nearly a year due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Rhodes received a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. However, The American Nightmare lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan suggested that Rhodes could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and challenge Reigns for the title again. Commenting on the idea, Disco Inferno stated that he was not sure The American Nightmare would be the guy to beat The Tribal Chief.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody (...) I mean, everybody's just assuming that Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman. I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back. Because Randy Orton is a guy that could beat Roman and get a huge pop, I think." [0:44 - 0:57]

A wrestling veteran believes WWE could reignite Roman Reigns' feud with a top RAW star six months before WrestleMania 40. Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023

While Cody Rhodes was supposed to team up with Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of RAW After 'Mania, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked The American Nightmare.

The following week, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a first-time-ever match. On Monday, Adam Pearce made the bout official. The two superstars will now square off at Backlash next month.

Dutch Mantell says another WWE star could beat Roman Reigns and become world champion before Cody Rhodes. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes