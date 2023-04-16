WWE could reignite Roman Reigns' feud with top RAW star six months before WrestleMania 40, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE could reignite Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns six months before WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows. However, he lost to the leader of The Bloodline after interference from Solo Sikoa.

After his loss at WrestleMania, Rhodes was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old will now seemingly feud with The Beast Incarnate. Meanwhile, Konnan believes the company could reignite Rhodes' feud with The Tribal Chief six months before WrestleMania 40 to set up a rematch between the two superstars at next year's Show of Shows.

"If you were wondering what they were going to do with Cody or if he was gonna survive this loss, the thing with Brock just rejuvenated everything and now gives another target to go after because this guy basically backstabbed him. And you can always come back to them [Rhodes and Reigns] because you could start heating Cody up six months before [WrestleMania 40], you know what I'm saying. You don't have to be doing Cody and Roman for a whole year. Six months out, you can start it leading into WrestleMania," he said on Keepin' It 100. [1:47 - 2:24]

Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash

After getting destroyed by Brock Lesnar on RAW after 'Mania, Cody Rhodes appeared on the next episode of Monday Night RAW to address the attack.

The American Nightmare stated that he was scared of The Beast Incarnate, disclosing that he would be crazy not to be so. However, he wanted to fight Lesnar. Hence, he challenged the former Universal Champion to a first-time-ever match at Backlash.

