37-year-old WWE Superstar is the number-one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Title, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Cody Rhodes is still the number-one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Last January, The American Nightmare returned from injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Earlier this month, he squared off against The Tribal Chief in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

On the following episode of RAW, Rhodes demanded a rematch, but Reigns refused. Later that same night, The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar. He may now face The Beast Incarnate at Backlash.

Despite Rhodes losing his title shot at WrestleMania and entering a new feud with Lesnar, Disco Inferno believes he is still the number-one contender for Reigns' title, as he explained on Keepin' It 100.

"The funniest thing is that's how stupid wrestling fans are. Because they're mad that Vince McMahon is back, okay, they looked at that angle on Monday (Lesnar's attack on Rhodes) as Cody getting buried. I'm like, 'what?!' Like, these people don't even understand the concept of professional wrestling anymore, like getting sympathy on a top babyface."

Inferno added:

"They're booking him exactly like a pretty boy babyface character should be booked, fighting guys bigger than him and getting beat down and coming back. It's very simplistic. The match, I don't know when the rematch (between Rhodes and Reigns) should take place, but like I think Cody right now is still the number-one contender," he said. [0:57 - 1:37]

WWE Hall of Famer DDP believes Cody Rhodes will become the Undisputed Champion

Since his return to the Stamford-based company last year, Cody Rhodes has stated multiple times that his goal is to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite The American Nightmare's loss at WrestleMania 39, Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes Rhodes will eventually capture the title.

"Eventually, it's gonna happen. And it's because, now the fans, I mean, one of the things that happen in wrestling where, you know, sometimes the person will get pushed to the people. Now, they're pushing - the people - because they want to see it. You know, though, it's gonna take time. Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time. I mean, he really is. And on top of being one of the most handsome guys alive. He's got it all, the look, the size, the Bloodline, the whole thing is so strong," DDP told TMZ Sports.

