Roman Reigns is the best of his generation but not the greatest of all time, according to WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase does not believe that Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.

The Tribal Chief has been an active competitor on the main roster since 2012 and has become a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. In 2020, the 37-year-old captured the Universal Title after defeating Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match. He later unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. The leader of The Bloodline has now been the World Champion for over 950 days.

While many fans believe that Reigns is the greatest of all time, Ted DiBiase disagrees. In an interview with The Tech Buzz Gaming, the Hall of Famer explained why:

"One of the guys that stands out to me is Roman Reigns. [The GOAT?] Well, maybe not the GOAT because, you know, maybe for his generation. [A lot of guys saying he's the GOAT] Well, that's real debatable because the wrestling today doesn't measure up to the caliber of wrestling of the late 80s to early 90s. It just doesn't," he said. [4:05 - 4:37]

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has successfully retained his title against several top superstars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, and even Sami Zayn.

Earlier this month, The Tribal Chief squared off against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Despite his best efforts, Rhodes lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

