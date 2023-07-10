29-year-old WWE star believes Brock Lesnar does not get "the credit he deserves"

Whenever fans talk about the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, Brock Lesnar always finds a place on the list. However, Omos reckons that Beast Incarnate is among the most underappreciated wrestlers in WWE.

Brock Lesnar locked horns against Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He pinned Nigerian Giant after delivering an F5 to emerge victorious at the Grandest Stage in a well-fought five-minute bout. Things might not have ended well for Omos in this match, but he put up a good show and received praise from WWE Universe.

Despite being rivals inside the squared circle, Omos praised The Beast Incarnate for his in-ring abilities. In his recent interaction with the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old wrestler complimented his opponent and stated that he doesn't get the credit he deserves.

"Brock is such an amazing and talented worker. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. From his facial expressions to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. He understands his role depending on where he’s put, That’s the person he is.”

Omos revealed facing Brock Lesnar in WWE Wrestlemania came out as a surprise element

In the build-up to Wrestlemania 39, there were several rumors swirling around about The Beast Incarnate's opponent. While prominent names like Gunther, Bobby Lashley, and Bray Wyatt were rumored to be his potential opponent, Omos' name came as a surprise.

It seems like fans were the only ones to be left puzzled by Triple H and Co.'s decision as the news came as a shock for Omos too. In the same conversation, the Nigerian Giant revealed his reaction upon learning about his match with Brock Lesnar.

"That whole story is insane. It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn’t on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don’t go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock. The moment they said that I just go blank. They keep talking and I couldn’t hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, 'Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?' He said yes. I said, 'No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.'"

Omos is currently not involved in any feud and has been missing from TV programming. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar resumed his rivalry with Cody Rhodes after Money in the Bank, and the duo could face off at SummerSlam.

