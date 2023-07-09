"Did you just say Brock Lesnar?" - 29-year-old WWE Superstar reveals how massive WrestleMania match was broken to him

Brock Lesnar is a dream opponent for many current WWE Superstars. A match against the former WWE Champion instantly puts one in the spotlight. One such superstar who had this moment earlier this year at WrestleMania is Omos.

At WrestleMania 39, The Nigerian Giant was pitted in a one-on-one match against The Beast Incarnate. At the PLE, Lesnar beat the 29-year-old superstar after delivering a huge F5 that rocked the entire stadium.

The announcement of the match came as a shock to the WWE Universe as there was no build-up ahead of it. Fans were surprised when they learned about the match, and Omos was no different.

While in conversation with the Daily Mail, Omos spoke about his big match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He said that he didn't expect to be working on that day and was on his way out when the news was broken to him.

"That whole story is insane. It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn’t on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don’t go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock."

The Nigerian Giant went on to further explain the state of shock he was in when he was told about the match.

'The moment they said that I just go blank. They keep talking and I couldn’t hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, "Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?" He said yes. I said, "No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK."

Did Brock Lesnar like his match against Omos at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania, Omos was unable to overcome The Beast. The two put on a good fight, but in the end, it was Omos who fell to an F5 from Brock Lesnar.

In the same interview, the Nigerian Giant also shared how he worked with The Beast and how they prepared for the match. He also spoke about how Lesnar felt the match went.

"Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.'

Omos has not been involved in any storyline as of now. Only time will tell whats next for the giant.

