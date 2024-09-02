WWE Superstar poses with Samoa Joe cosplayer

A WWE Superstar posed with Samoa Joe at a convention today. Or at least, that's how it seemed at first glance. The star in question is none other than Xavier Woods. While the New Day star is known to be friendly with several All Elite talents, such as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, this one took fans by surprise.

Samoa Joe has been away from the ring for a few months now. His last big match was when he, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Chris Jericho’s The Learning Tree at Forbidden Door in June. It was reported that Joe would be out for a while as he would be busy filming for the second season of Twisted Metal in Toronto. The report also noted that the shooting schedule would go on until October.

Xavier Woods was all dressed up for a convention today, and he happened across someone who looked awfully similar to Samoa Joe. The man was even cosplaying as Joe's Twisted Metal character, Needles Kane, aka Sweet Tooth.

Xavier Woods' Instagram story

Woods posted a hilarious picture with the cosplayer and tagged Joe in it. It will be interesting to see when Joe will be making a comeback and how he will reintegrate back into the fold.

Samoa Joe wants to give AEW fans what they desire

Samoa Joe is a veteran of the wrestling industry, and he has had great matches with many top talents over the years.

Since moving to AEW, he has had his fair share of ups and downs, and he has now revealed that he does not want to have a feud with his dream opponent if the fans do not want to see it. He was asked that question at Terrificon 2024 when he said:

"I really have zero interest in doing a match with somebody just because they're skilled or that I think it could be a great match. No. At this point, with what time I have left in my career, I want to dedicate that time to what fans want, not what I want."

Given his comments, it is clear to see how much he loves the fans and wants to give back to them as much as he can.

