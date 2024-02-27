WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez reacts to Tony Khan’s new AEW signing

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez showed her support for Tony Khan’s newest signing to AEW. Raquel is known to have friends in the wrestling business, and this was indeed a great gesture by the 33-year-old star.

The person she sent out congratulations to is none other than Arkady Unterleidner, who is a presenter and a backstage interviewer. She was signed up by Tony Khan over the weekend, and people have been showing their support for the new addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The latest one to show support for the new AEW signing was Raquel Rodriguez. Replying to Arkady’s Instagram post about her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Rodriguez wrote:

“😍👏😍”.

Arkady then swiftly replied to Raquel with a very grateful and happy message by stating the following:

“@raquelwwe thank you babe! ❤️”

Check out a screengrab of their interaction on Instagram below:

Screengrab of Raquel's comment on Arkady's Instagram post.

It is great to see that stars of Raquel's caliber are publicly showing their support for AEW’s newest addition.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message of support to Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently opened up about her struggle with a medical condition called mast cell activation syndrome. Despite that, she made her return and had a great showing at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Rodriguez's long-time rival, Rhea Ripley, broke character to send out a message of love and support for Raquel. Ripley, who is working as a heel in WWE, shared the following:

"I love you [heart emoji] strongest person I know."

Check out Ripley's comment below:

One of the best things in the world of wrestling is wrestlers standing up for each other despite what is shown on-screen. Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth last week.

Mami will now have to defend her title at WrestleMania 40 against none other than Becky Lynch after the latter won the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. It will undoubtedly be a great match and one that fans will cherish.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania 40: Rhea or Becky? Sound off in the comments section below!