Rhea Ripley breaks character to send a wholesome message to long-term WWE rival

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to her former opponent and long-term rival, Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley and Rodriguez have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the past. In 2023, Rodriguez was also unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez detailed her condition in an emotional post. Reacting to the same, The Eradicator broke character and expressed her love and appreciation for the 33-year-old.

"I love you [heart emoji] strongest person I know," wrote Ripley.

Ripley's Instagram comment

Rodriguez recently competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. Unfortunately for her, she failed to walk out victorious and as the new #1 contender for the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley believes she could headline WrestleMania XL against Becky Lynch

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. At the same Premium Live Event, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the new #1 contender for Ripley's title.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Ripley explained that her upcoming match against The Man is worthy of headlining WrestleMania XL.

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready."

Ripley and Lynch had a heated confrontation at the WrestleMania XL press event. However, they haven't faced one another in a singles match in WWE. The Eradicator, whose title reign began at WrestleMania 39, will aim for another big victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

