Raquel Rodriguez pens an emotional message after WWE return, details her condition

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez took to social media to send an emotional message after her return.

In January 2024, Rodriguez revealed that she had been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome. However, the star promised her fans that she would come back even stronger.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Rodriguez returned to WWE television for the first time in months. She won a Battle Royal and qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez penned down an emotional message detailing her condition.

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reactions and flare up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror."

She continued:

"I have major respect for people struggling out there. I hope you know you’re not alone. I’ve had to change my workout routines, my diet, and really focus on a closer relationship with God. I miss tortillas, pickles, chocolate, tequila, baked goods and cheese but I know that God has a plan for me. I know that I can put my worries and trust in him and that one day I’ll be able to eat all those yummy things again. For now I’m focusing on the present and counting my blessing of getting to be in Perth Australia for the first time ever God is good," wrote Raquel Rodriguez.

Check out Raquel's Instagram post here.

Raquel Rodriguez will aim to dethrone Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The winner will walk into WrestleMania XL as the champion.

At the upcoming PLE, Ripley or Jax's title challenger for WrestleMania 40 will be determined inside the Elimination Chamber. The women's chamber match will feature Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has previously challenged Ripley for the Women's World Championship but failed to dethrone Mami.

Are you happy with Raquel Rodriguez's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE