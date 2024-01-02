WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez reveals major medical condition that she is suffering from

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently provided an update on her health after being sidelined from in-ring competition for weeks.

Before going on a hiatus, Rodriguez challenged Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback, where she lost. On the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW, she was again unsuccessful in dethroning the Women's World Champion due to interference from Nia Jax.

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Big Mami Cool faced The Eradicator, Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal-Five Way match. However, the outcome was no different, as Ripley continued her dominant reign with the gold. Rodriguez's last bout took place on December 3, 2023, at a house show, where she lost to The Irresistible Force.

On Instagram, Rodriguez revealed that she had been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome. The former NXT Women's Champion detailed how her face was red and swollen, preventing her from doing the things she loved:

"What's up, guys? Happy New Year. So, long story short, last year, I posted a video about being a WWE Superstar with eczema, and in the month of December, it got possibly worse, and I was diagnosed with something called mast cell activation syndrome. Basically, I was red, [and] swollen. It was a lot happening in this area physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love, like traveling, going to the gym, wrestling, and also, I didn't wanna be on camera, look into the mirror," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added how her family supported her through the tough times and thanked them for being generous towards her. She also expressed gratitude for the warm wishes she received from her fans.

"I understand that all of those things can mess someone emotionally and mentally, but thank God I came back to Texas when I did. I had the best support system in the entire world during this time, which was my family. I'm so grateful to them and for everything they've done for me. And to you guys as well, who sent me kind messages and reminded me that I didn't have to go through this alone."

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman discussed the possibility of teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently shared his honest opinion on sharing the ring with Raquel Rodriguez.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman mentioned that if he teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez, they wouldn't have much competition as they are among the most physically imposing stars in the company.

Strowman detailed how Big Mami Cool had transformed herself to be better in all aspects, which is why he would love to share the ring with her:

"You never know. I don't know who we would ever wrestle if you put the two of us together. The biggest, baddest female on the roster with the biggest, baddest male. There's not much competition. I would love to get in there and get an opportunity. I've watched that young lady cut her teeth in this business and just absolutely transform herself, her physique, her mental state, [and] her in-ring work. I couldn't be more proud of her. So, absolutely, I'd love to get in the ring with her," he said. [3:18 – 3:41]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Raquel Rodriguez upon her eventual return to the squared circle.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Rodriguez a quick and complete recovery.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.