Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message following WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley has sent a heartfelt message to her fans following her impressive victory last night at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

The Eradicator defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber. The Irresistible Force put up a great fight, but Ripley was too much for her to overcome. The Judgment Day member connected with a superplex and followed it up with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last night. The Man secured the victory after pinning Liv Morgan. Rhea Ripley will now defend her Women's World Championship against Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Following the premium live event, Ripley took to social media to send a heartfelt message to fans. The Women's World Champion boasted about her successful title defense and added Australia will forever be her home in her post seen below.

"AND STILL!!! Thank you Australia! 🇦🇺❤️ You will forever be my home! #WWEChamber," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley makes bold claim about Becky Lynch ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley believes her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 should be the main event.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Ripley stated that her match against The Man is worthy of the main event at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. She added that she hopes Becky Lynch is ready for her at the promotion's biggest show of the year.

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready." [From 2:50 to 3:35]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has been dominant ever since. It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

