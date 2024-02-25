Rhea Ripley makes a bold claim about headlining WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley has the WWE Universe in the palm of her hands, as one of the most dominant champions in the company's history. She recently made a bold claim about headlining WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch.

Today, Becky Lynch entered the women's Elimination Chamber match and walked out victorious, over five other WWE Superstars. The Man has already punched her ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, there's enough chatter around who will be in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Rhea Ripley made a bold claim about headlining the event against The Man.

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames, that was Mami's time to shine."

Mami is confident about walking out of the Show of Shows with her title firmly still around her waist after the April extravaganza.

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready." (From 2:50 to 3:35)

Rhea Ripley also added that she's already defeated the stars who defeated The Man including Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch's former rival at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

In 2018, Becky Lynch started a feud with Nia Jax. However, the two didn't collide with each other as The Man wanted to go after Ronda Rousey. The blockbuster match was eventually shelved until Jax returned to WWE for another run.

The two stars finally feuded in a singles match on RAW at the start of the year, in which The Man lost to The Irresistible Force. Meanwhile, Nia Jax received a title shot against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch entered the women's Elimination Chamber match.

In the end, The Man punched her ticket to WrestleMania XL and Mami finally got a singles victory over The Irresistible Force, in her home country. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are set to collide in Philadelphia for the Women's World Championship.

