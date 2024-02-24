Seth Rollins sends a message after Becky Lynch wins Women's Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins took to social media to react to Becky Lynch's big win at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

The Man was one of the six participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event in Perth, Australia. After a grueling battle, Lynch managed to come out on top, earning the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Becky delivered the Manhandle slam to Liv Morgan to win the bout.

Seth Rollins reacted to his wife's victory with a short message on Twitter/X. The Visionary was naturally proud of Becky Lynch's triumph, and the same was reflected in his post.

Rollins was also present at WWE Elimination Chamber despite suffering an injury recently. The Visionary was one of the guests on Grayson Waller's talk show The Waller Effect, where he was joined by Cody Rhodes. During the segment, Seth revealed that he's pretty close to being medically cleared.

Becky Lynch, meanwhile, has also punched her ticket to the WrestleMania. The Man will now face Mami after nearly five years. The duo have had a few interactions on WWE programming in the last few months, and fans are eagerly waiting for the two to collide.