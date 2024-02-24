Seth Rollins provides huge update on his injury

Seth Rollins was present at WWE Elimination Chamber as Grayson Waller hosted him and Cody Rhodes on his talk show. The Visionary provided a positive update on his return from injury during the segment.

Rollins has been out of action since suffering an MCL injury a few weeks back on RAW. The Visionary later revealed that despite the setback, he would still make it to WrestleMania XL. His opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship will be determined tonight at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

While Rollins has not competed in a match since the injury, he has been a regular face on WWE programming. The Visionary has been particularly involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline against The Rock and Roman Reigns and has promised to be the American Nightmare's shield in his feud with The Bloodline.

The RAW stars were present in Australia even though they did not have any matches. The duo appeared on Grayson Waller's talk show, where Seth Rollins also provided a timeline for his return. The Visionary noted that he is just a few days away from being medically cleared.

Cody Rhodes also challenged The Rock to a singles match on the Waller Effect. Seth Rollins also assured that he would be by The American Nightmare's side. The duo also laid out Austin Theory, who was also present in the ring.