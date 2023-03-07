WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sends romantic message to AEW's Buddy Matthews

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews are among the most recognizable couples in the wrestling industry. The former had a romantic response to the latter's recent post on Instagram.

The House of Black member took to social media to send a heartwarming and appreciative message to his partner. He said:

"Appreciation post! My partner in Crime, Food demolisher, Gym spotter, Bestie, Support system! @rhearipley_wwe" - Buddy Matthews posted.

Check out Buddy Matthews' Instagram post below:

Rhea Ripley had an equally wholesome response.

"Wouldn't have it any other way!" - Rhea Ripley replied.

The Nightmare's response to Buddy Matthews

Both wrestlers have been on a roll in recent times. Buddy Matthews teamed up with Malakai Black and Brody King to defeat the Elite at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view to capture the AEW Trios Championship. It is the Australian star's first title in Tony Khan's company.

Meanwhile, in WWE, Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an attempt to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Former WWE star picked Rhea Ripley as the female wrestler of the year

The Eradicator enjoyed a strong 2022 that saw her join Judgment Day and become the centerpiece of the stable. She kickstarted 2023 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking to Bill Apter for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Matt Cardona chose Rhea Ripley as his choice for the Female Wrestler of the Year.

"I'm going to go with Rhea Ripley for that. I know she just won the 2023 Rumble and we are judging 2022. But she has stepped up her game, evolved and that's so important in this business. Just a staple of Monday nights, Friday nights, and ,wherever she shows up. To see what she has done since starting on NXT all the way to now, definitely my pick for the winner." [2:31 - 3:00]

Last month, the Australian star suffered a major loss at the Elimination Chamber when she teamed up with Finn Balor to lose to Beth Phoenix and Edge. However, she bounced back with a win on SmackDown over Liv Morgan.

At WrestleMania 39, she will look to avenge her loss to WrestleMania 36, where she was defeated by Charlotte Flair, who captured her NXT Women's Championship.

