House of Black member sends out a heartwarming message to Rhea Ripley following their historic win

Former WWE star Buddy Matthews recently sent out a heartwarming message to Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

On the most recent episode of AEW Revolution, House of Black won the AEW Trios Championship for the first time by defeating The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King won the match when King hit Nick Jackson with Dante's Inferno.

Following the historic victory, Matthews took to social media to send out a heartfelt message of appreciation to his real-life girlfriend Rhea Ripley.

He wrote:

"Appreciation post! My partner in Crime, Food demolisher, Gym spotter, Bestie, Support system! @rhearipley_wwe"

Check out Buddy Matthews' Instagram post below:

Matt Cardona chose Rhea Ripley as the female wrestler of the year

Matt Cardona recently chose Rhea Ripley as the Female Wrestler of the Year.

While discussing the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards with Bill Apter, Matt chose The Eradicator as his first choice for the Female Wrestler of the Year.

He further added that Ripley has evolved a lot since her time in NXT, and is thus the most deserving contender for the award being given out for performances in 2022.

"I'm going to go with Rhea Ripley for that. I know she just won the 2023 Rumble and we are judging 2022. But she has stepped up her game, evolved and that's so important in this business. Just a staple of Monday nights, Friday nights, and ,wherever she shows up. To see what she has done since starting on NXT all the way to now, definitely my pick for the winner," said Matt Cardona.

The Eradicator will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Ripley.

