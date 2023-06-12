WWE Superstar Roman Reigns breaks through milestone set by CM Punk

With Roman Reigns being on a roll in WWE over the last few years, it should be no surprise that he has blown through another previously set record, this time by CM Punk.

While CM Punk's exit from the Stamford-based promotion was less-than-amicable, he certainly did leave his mark on the company. After capturing the WWE Championship belt in 2011, the Second City Saint went on to hold the title for an impressive 434 days.

Roman Reigns recently crossed the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion, making a bold statement afterward. On top of that, he has now also smashed the 434-day record with the WWE Championship belt.

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns plans to do next.

Mark Henry has also praised Roman Reigns' run in WWE

As many fans would agree, The Bloodline story has managed to stay relevant over the last few months, owing to the many twists in the plot. AEW star Mark Henry also seems to think the same.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts about the future of the Bloodline:

"Yeah, I'd rather see the tag. Maybe Solo comes to his senses. Maybe he sees his brother's blood, and Jimmy or Jey is saying, 'Don't do it, man.' You see the spike about to happen, and he says, 'Don't do it. That's your brother.' And Roman is like, 'I'm your Tribal Chief.' But that's your brother, man. Don't do it. And the struggle between the two."

Mark Henry also speculated the involvement of Paul Heyman:

"Paul Heyman rarely ever puts his hands into harm's way, but this is the time Heyman does something. Even Roman could look at him like, 'What the hell?' and he goes, 'I did this for you, my Tribal Chief.' The story just keeps going," Henry added. [9:27 - 10:33]

Kingdom Ent Media Film @ent_film

#nightofchampions

Wrestling fans speculate that it is the end of Roman Reigns faction The Bloodline after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline in WWE is like watching a movie. Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo SikoaWrestling fans speculate that it is the end of Roman Reigns faction The Bloodline after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline in WWE is like watching a movie. Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa#nightofchampions Wrestling fans speculate that it is the end of Roman Reigns faction The Bloodline after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. https://t.co/wmhkW9gJng

How long will Roman Reigns be holding on to his title? Only time will tell.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes