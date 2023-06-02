Roman Reigns has cemented his name near the top of WWE's history books after officially hitting the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion last Saturday.

The Tribal Chief began his legendary title reign in August 2020 at the Payback Premium Live Event as he bested Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. We've since seen Reigns establish a dominant chokehold on the title and demolish every challenger in his path.

The Head of the table has managed to defeat the very best in WWE, such as John Cena, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, etc., to retain and keep his legendary title run going. Now that Roman Reigns is standing near the very top of the lengthy title runs, he took to social media to address the fans about going through some tough times and made a bold claim to be the best in the world.

"Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. 1000 days as the undisputed best in the world!" Roman Reigns said.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

The Greatest of All Time.

🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.The Greatest of All Time.🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. ☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown

The Tribal Chief is now only several days away from striking distance of Pedro Morales' long 1,027-day title reign, which will place him in the 5th spot of the longest WWE title runs.

Seth Rollins took a shot at Roman Reigns after winning the World Heavyweight Championship

There are currently two former Shield members active in the WWE, and both are now in possession of a World title following Seth Rollins' historic win at Night of Champions.

Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a fantastic match to become the new World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions. After almost five years of being on the hunt for a World title and not getting to pry it off of Roman Reigns in their match at Royal Rumble 2022, The Visionary has set some lofty goals.

Seth Rollins appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and stated that he intends to remain present as a fighting champion, seemingly taking a shot at Roman Reigns.

"I’m excited to bring the world title back to RAW, a show that has sorely missed a world champion for quite some time. And I plan on defending that title, being present, being the man on Monday nights like I have been but this time with a title on my shoulder," Seth Rollins said. [From 17:26 - 18:08]

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Solid way to kick off another go around the sun.



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Solid way to kick off another go around the sun. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION https://t.co/6Kfus0Hlf5

Both former Shield members now have the privilege of being at the helm of a prized World title, and it's unlikely that we'll see them face off in the ring in a singles match anytime soon.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes