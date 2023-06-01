WWE megastar seemingly takes shot at Roman Reigns 488 days after defeating him

Roman Reigns has been the biggest star in WWE for quite some time now. His world title reign recently crossed 1000 days and he has shifted to a sporadic schedule in recent months. This was brought up by the new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he took a shot at The Tribal Chief.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' history goes back over 10 years. Since The Architect turned on The Shield, the two superstars have constantly gone back and forth against each other. Their last match came at Royal Rumble 2022 where the Monday Night Messiah emerged victorious, albeit via disqualification.

The newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion appeared on WWE's The Bump. When asked about winning the new title, he said that he was looking forward to being present as a champion, seemingly taking a shot at The Head of the Table.

"It has been a long road, it really has. Nearly four years since I’ve held the World Heavyweight Championship and I said it on RAW a little bit, lots of ups, lots of downs. The audience, they love me, they hate me, they like me, they don’t like me. I have loved every second of it. It’s been a transformative four years, I’m a completely different person than I was the last time I held the World Heavyweight Championship and this time, I’ve said it and I’ll say it ad nauseam, it really does feel right."

He continued:

"I’m excited to bring the world title back to RAW, a show that has sorely missed a world champion for quite some time. And I plan on defending that title, being present, being the man on Monday nights like I have been but this time with a title on my shoulder." (17:26 - 18:08)

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have faced each other many times

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have feuded against each other multiple times over the years.

Their first televised singles match came on RAW in 2014 with the Big Dog emerging victorious. At Money in the Bank 2016, Seth Rollins defeated his former Shield counterpart in a world title match to become the new champion.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 2022 is almost over and Seth Rollins is still unmatched for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear 2022 is almost over and Seth Rollins is still unmatched for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear 😂 https://t.co/xFolsU6uMH

This was their last title match till 2022 when the former Shield members squared off. Roman Reigns came very close to losing the Universal Championship but a disqualification helped him retain.

If you use any quotes, please provide an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes