WWE Superstar's wife shares a 2-word message after Bayley's injury at a recent show

Former WWE women's champion, Bayley, suffered a knee injury during her match at a recent live event, and her real-life friend and AEW star seems to be worried about her.

During a recent WWE live event in Salisbury, Mayland, an unfortunate event took place, as one of the promotion's prominent female superstars succumbed to a knee injury.

The injury occurred during the Role Model's encounter with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka in a Fatal-4-way match for the WWE women's title. In the midst of the match, the referee signaled the "X" sign to inform the officials about a legitimate injury, and Bayley was later escorted to the back by officials.

Furthermore, the match was also reportedly cut short due to the injury, with Asuka retaining her title in the end. Meanwhile, the wrestling world is concerned about Damage CTRL's leader along with her real-life friend and former AEW star.

The wife of WWE wrestler Cedric Alexander, Big Swole, is seemingly concerned for her friend, whose real name is Pamela Rose Martinez, as she took to Twitter to share her concern with a two-word message for Bayley.

"Not Pam," Swole tweeted.

Why Big Swole left AEW and the possibility of her joining WWE in future

It can't be denied that Big Swole is one of the few female wrestlers who carried the AEW's women's division during the Pandemic era. However, things didn't go well between her and the promotion as she decided to leave the company in November 2021.

She also revealed the reason for her departure on the Swole World podcast:

"I felt like the women shouldn't have gone through everything they went through just to get on TV or get time. You're signed to this big company, you should get time. All these men are getting time, but the women weren't getting anything or you're not putting people on TV because more people are coming in. Okay, there are more people coming in, but you don't have enough product for all of these people." [H/T The Sportster]

It's been nearly two years since Big Swole's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, and her future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, with her husband, Cedric Alexander, who is still signed with the Stamford-based promotion, fans could expect to see her in the same promotion sometime in the near future.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here