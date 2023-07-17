Tonight's WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland, featured an unfortunate moment as Bayley suffered a legitimate knee injury. According to multiple fans in attendance, referee Jessica Carr threw the 'X' symbol while checking on her, indicating how serious it could be.

The Role Model challenged for Asuka's WWE Women's Championship at the show in a fatal four-way match also featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Not too long into the match, Bayley went down in the ring holding her knee, ultimately cutting it short.

Check out a clip of her being checked on:

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko Jessica just threw up the X after Bayley went down grabbing her knee #WWESalisbury

Asuka retained her title shortly after by rolling up Flair. Meanwhile, the Damage CTRL member was helped to the back. The full extent of her knee injury isn't known as of now, so it remains to be seen how much time Bayley will miss in WWE, if she has to.

The three-time Women's Champion has been building to a potential feud with Iyo Sky, after some recent tension. She nearly caused Miss Money in the Bank to lose her cash-in on SmackDown. The third member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, is also injured right now. She tore her ACL over a month ago.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on Bayley's status. We wish her a speedy recovery and hope the injury isn't too serious.

