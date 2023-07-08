Failed Money in the Bank cash-in sees 33-year-old star beat a hasty retreat on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former tag team champion IYO SKY found herself withdrawing her step after a failed attempt to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

The current WWE Women's Champion Asuka came into the ring and claimed that no other female superstar was ready to step up and challenge her. But she was interrupted by none other than Bianca Belair, who rushed to the ring to attack The Empress of Tomorrow.

Right after The EST, even Charlotte Flair came to the ring, and a brawl broke out between the three women. The fans were stunned when the Damage CTRL members attacked Asuka from behind as they were hoping SKY to cash in her MITB contract.

Bayley tried to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on behalf of the 33-year-old star. But Belair took out The Role Model by the ringside, and The Queen smashed IYO SKY in the ring.

The Damage CTRL member appears to have turned her attention toward the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. But that does not rule out her attempt to cash in the MITB briefcase on Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW.

Do you think the 33-year-old star should become the new Women's Champion on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

