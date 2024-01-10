WWE Superstar’s wife unhappy with him not being in the 30-man Royal Rumble match

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is just around the corner. The revered program is the perfect launchpad for a year full of storylines and feuds. Every wrestler on the roster wants to be on the Royal Rumble match list. In some cases, the company brings back some surprise entrants or legends to create a pop.

There's one wrestler who thinks that her spouse should get a spot in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. She also refered to the fact that he has never competed in a Rumble match. That wrestler is former AEW signee Big Swole, and the spouse is her husband, Cedric Alexander, who's been with the Stamford-based company since 2016.

"Cedric has never been in the #RoyalRumble and that just doesn’t sit right in my spirit."

It should be noted that while Alexander has never been in a Royal Rumble match, he has been part of the Premium Live Even before. He competed at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he successfully defended his Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto.

WWE Star Cedric Alexander has had a tumultuous time on the roster

Cedric Alexander has a lot of experience in the world of wrestling as he has also competed in ROH for six years, from 2010 to 2016. However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has had a tumultuous time in the Stamford-based company. According to Dave Meltzer of WON, Alexander could be released from the roster at any minute.

In 2023, Alexander faced defeat during a dark match at the hands of Gable Stevenson. Traditionally, the Stamford-based company's dark matches are booked for individuals who the creative is still working closely on.

Cedric's most famous outings were as part of The Hurt Business stable alongside Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley after he betrayed his tag-team member Ricochet in 2020. He's currently with the RAW brand, but there's no indication about when he will wrestle next.

WWE's roster has always been stacked, and there are several wrestlers who are rarely used for matches. Most of the time, the company lets go of the talent they do not need any more during the budget cuts. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cedric Alexander.

