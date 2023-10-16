Five-time champion who has been a part of WWE for over 7 years could be released at "any minute", according to Dave Meltzer

Wrestling veteran and journalist Dave Meltzer believes Cedric Alexander could be next in line to exit WWE.

The five-time champion has not featured much on TV programming over the last few years. His most notable run came alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP as a part of the Hurt Business. The group dominated WWE during the 'pandemic era,' with Cedric and Shelton being the RAW Tag Team Champions.

However, Shelton Benjamin is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion, as he was released from his contract following the Endeavor acquisition. Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander has been treading water for the last several months, and Dave Meltzer believes that he could suffer the same fate as his former partner.

Here's what the wrestling journalist had to say on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Shelton Benjamin is gone. And Cedric Alexander is one of those guys who hopefully like threw his cell phone in the ocean because he could be gone any minute. You know, the last time he was on TV. His prospects don’t look good there at all." [39:06 - 39:19]

Expand Tweet

Cedric Alexander was squashed in his last match on WWE TV

After nearly four months of wrestling at untelevised events, Cedric Alexander made his return to TV programming earlier this month on RAW. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion did not have a pleasant return as he lost to Bronson Reed in a little over two minutes.

Expand Tweet

Cedric was teaming up with Shelton Benjamin before the latter's release. However, the duo barely featured on WWE TV and mostly wrestled at live events or on Main Event, which is a network-exclusive show.

There have been talks of a new member joining Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in their faction, and many want to see Ceric Alexander align with his former stablemate. However, there has been no development on that front so far.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander's current run in WWE? Sound off below and let us know!

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!