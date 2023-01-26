WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' former disciple seemingly pays homage to him on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), a former WWE Superstar, appeared to pay respects to his former disciple Seth Rollins. He paid homage to the two-time WWE grand slam Champion in his match against Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

The match between Buddy Murphy and Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite was not only exciting but also one of the highlights of the episode.

During his match against Darby Allin on Dynamite, Buddy Matthews seemingly paid tribute to his former mentor Seth Rollins. He incorporated some of his signature moves and mannerisms into his performance. Buddy executed the Buckle Bomb, followed by the Stomp, which are both signature moves of the former Universal Champion. Buddy used Rollins' signature moves as a tribute to Rollins' influence on his wrestling career.

Darby Allin emerged victorious by pinfall, successfully retaining his championship. He was able to secure the win by executing his finishing move, the Coffin Drop, on the former WWE Superstar. The match was intense and both wrestlers put on a great performance, with Darby Allin ultimately coming out on top to retain his championship status.

