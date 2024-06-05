WWE Superstar takes a dig at AEW

A major WWE Superstar fired a shot at AEW during his promo earlier tonight during this week's edition of NXT.

This would be Ethan Page, as he listed his demands for his contract to join the white and yellow brand. Last week, in a shocking turn of events, the former AEW star ambushed NXT Champion Trick Williams, announcing his arrival to WWE.

Tonight, NXT General Manager Ava was negotiating with Page in the ring, and it seemed as if the latter had high demands regarding his benefits and compensation. He claimed that signing him was the right move for NXT as he was all the brand was asking for and needed, considering how some major stars moved up to the main roster in the WWE Draft.

He then claimed that he was all about looking for opportunities and was not about to sit still and collect a paycheck while off-screen. This was likely a shot at Tony Khan-led AEW, whom he felt were underutilizing him by seemingly letting him sit at home.

"You know what? I am here for the opportunity. I understand there's a lot of money in this contract, but to be honest with you, I could have sat my a** at home for the last two years and collected a check. But I ain't about that," Page said. [0:28-0:42]

On his first official night in NXT, he has instantly made an impact, and Ethan Page has a chance to continue the hot streak as he'll face Trick Williams for his title at Battleground.

